Clemson leads Palmetto State battle for WR Capers

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Ze’Vian Capers holds one of Clemson’s few early scholarship offers to wide receivers in the class of 2020.

Capers (6-4, 200) received the offer during his visit for Clemson’s junior day on March 3. He then returned to campus for the spring game in April and came back again to participate in both workouts of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 6.

“It was great,” Capers said of the camp visit. “It felt good to be back on campus and compete against great competition. After the first session my family and I had time to eat lunch and chill with Coach Jeff Scott. After lunch Coach Scott showed us where his future house would be which was really cool.

“In the second session it was amazing to be coached by Coach Dabo Swinney. I could tell he really cared about his wide receivers and perfecting their craft.”

As a sophomore last season, Capers recorded 42 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns en route to first-team all-region honors in Region 5 7A.

Capers, who also camped at Clemson when he was a freshman two years ago, showed at the camp why he is one of the select receivers with an early offer from the Tigers.

“Coach Swinney said he like what he saw with me embarrassing the defensive backs,” Capers said, “and Coach Scott said he likes that I have put on weight since the last time he has seen me and that I have improved a lot since my freshman year.”

Capers was accompanied to Clemson by his father, younger brother and younger sister.

“They enjoyed Clemson a lot, especially my sister. Ze’Lla loves the food,” Capers said. “Every time I visit Clemson my family and I feel more at home.”

Clemson’s offer marked the first for Capers, who added an offer from Louisville in May before picking up offers from South Carolina, Arkansas and Georgia Tech last month.

It’s early, but the Tigers lead what is currently a Palmetto State battle for Capers.

“It’s very early in my recruitment as of right now,” he said. “Clemson stands at number one and South Carolina stands at number two.”

Besides the schools that have offered, Capers said Georgia, Vanderbilt, NC State and North Carolina are showing interest.

Capers also camped at Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisville in June. He plans to visit Clemson in the fall along with South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Arkansas.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!