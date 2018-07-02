Clemson offer 'a dream' for rising DE prospect

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha defensive end Colin Mobley saw his recruitment start to take off last month and figures to be a heavily recruited prospect in the class of 2021.

Just a rising sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mobley picked up his first scholarship offer from in-state Maryland on June 11 following a strong camp performance in College Park. A week later, he added an offer from Penn State after competing at one of the Nittany Lions’ camps.

Clemson is among several other schools showing early interest in Mobley, who hopes to see the Tigers join his growing offer sheet in the future.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said, “because Clemson is definitely a dream offer.”

Mobley has already made the trip from his hometown of Hyattsville, Md., to Clemson twice. He was one of a few underclassmen invited to attend the Tigers’ elite junior day in January, and then returned to campus for the spring game in April.

He doesn’t have any visits planned right now but is looking to get back to Clemson sooner than later.

“I hope to gain a stronger relationship with all of the coaches there and learn more about Clemson academically,” he said.

Besides the schools that have offered, Mobley said he is drawing interest from Boston College, Duke and Vanderbilt along with Clemson.

“I’m a defensive end with a high motor,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I also have great explosiveness and quick hands. I feel like I know the game well and can both rush the passer and stop the run.”

Mobley will be a big name before his recruitment is said and done. The promising prospect should receive plenty more major offers moving forward.

