What They Are Saying: Logan Davidson at Home Run Derby

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Logan Davidson set a Home Run Derby record last night with 57 home runs. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Logan Davidson’s outstanding performance at the Home Run Derby.
He did WHAT!!@ClemsonBaseball standout Logan Davidson made the decision to switch to the left side and blasted SIX straight home runs.
You gotta see it to believe it! #CollegeHRDerby pic.twitter.com/c7XAGokDhZ
— Home Run Derby (@CollegeHRDerby) July 2, 2018
Logan Davidson is 🔥🔥🔥!
He has a HUGE round with 22 💣 (23 when including the two-pointer at the end) & moves on to the finals!#Clemson @CollegeHRDerby
— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 2, 2018
Signed. Sealed. Delivered. What a showing by @ClemsonBaseball standout Logan Davidson! #CollegeHRDerby pic.twitter.com/YQ1loty0co
— Home Run Derby (@CollegeHRDerby) July 2, 2018
WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY HAD THE SCOREBOARD WRONG AND LOGAN DAVIDSON REALLY LOST R U KIDDING
— JDJr Davis (@JedidiahDavis33) July 2, 2018
Logan Davidson from Clemson will definitely by a Top 5 pick in next years Major League Baseball draft.
— Cure The Stigma (@DavidAMiniel) July 2, 2018
Clemson's Logan Davidson knocks Thomas Dillard out of the derby.
— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeWTVA) July 2, 2018
Lotta souvenir baseballs up for grabs at @tdameritradeprk during the College Home Run Derby courtesy of @ClemsonBaseball's Logan Davidson and friends.
More photos-> https://t.co/tb1vSD3MCM pic.twitter.com/VPoCOuI89O
— World-Herald Photo (@OWHpictures) July 2, 2018
Logan Davidson explodes for 21 HRs and the 'money ball' in Round 2 to improve to a score of 38. Thomas Dillard is eliminated.
— Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) July 2, 2018
Clemson's Logan Davidson gets hot in Round 2 and @thomas_dillard7's night at the @CollegeHRDerby is done—but he's the first Rebel to ever make the second round!
Great night at the #DillyDerby! 💣 https://t.co/NNHNVWgvrj
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) July 2, 2018
Logan Davidson with the scoreboard shot in Omaha…good lawd that ball was crushed. Wait til he puts some weight on…only a sophomore?!?!
— WhiteSoxCardboard (@SoxCardboard) July 2, 2018
Logan Davidson is minutes away from stepping to home plate for the 2018 @CollegeHRDerby! #Clemson 💣 💯 pic.twitter.com/cGLLEkZKQQ
— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 2, 2018
Clemson baseball, CWS, Home Run Derby, Logan Davidson, Baseball