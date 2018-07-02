What They Are Saying: Logan Davidson at Home Run Derby

Baseball

Logan Davidson set a Home Run Derby record last night with 57 home runs.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Logan Davidson’s outstanding performance at the Home Run Derby.

