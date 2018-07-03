Clemson in the mix for national top 50 prospect Thomas

After picking up an offer from Clemson in May, Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian four-star offensive tackle Omari Thomas is looking to check out Clemson for the first time this fall.

Thomas (6-5, 301) is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

“I will be coming up to a game more than likely,” he said of visiting Clemson.

Thomas, a rising junior with over two dozen scholarship offers, says the Tigers are in the mix for his services.

“Clemson has a chance,” he said.

What does Clemson have going for it in Thomas’s eyes?

“Not just the facilities are awesome,” he said, “but the coaching staff is great.”

Along with Clemson, Thomas’s offer sheet features Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

Some schools are starting to stand out to Thomas, though he is keeping his favorites quiet as of now.

“I have some schools that I really like,” he said, “but I’m not releasing any names right now at this moment.”

Thomas said he plans to make his commitment decision during his senior year.

“It’s going to be very important that I feel comfortable on campus and that I feel able to contribute to the team, and also where I will be able to better myself as a person on and off the field,” he said when asked about the criteria for his college choice.

Thomas, who recently made a trip to LSU, said he doesn’t have any visits scheduled right now.

Photo Credit: Briarcrest Christian School

