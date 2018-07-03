Trending on TCI

Football

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a the latest edition of The Insider Report, Clemson in the top five for a 5-star and Clemson in the mix for a top 50 national prospect.

Also, just imaging Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame in 2020 with the historic 2018 class being all juniors and a discussion of will Clemson lose a coordinator after this season.

The Insider Report

Clemson in top five for 5-star

Clemson in the mix for national top 50 prospect

Which five freshmen will make the biggest impact this year?

Will Clemson lose a coordinator after this season?

Just Imagine – 11/07/2020

Would you rather be the hunter or the hunted?

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2020 four-star defensive end Coziah Izzard has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam in the past couple of months. Penn State extended Izzard’s latest offer a few weeks (…)

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a the latest edition of Monday Morning Quarterback, how a new rule will help the Tigers, Logan Davidson puts on a show at the (…)

