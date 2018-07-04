5-star WR names Clemson in top group

Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia 2020 five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming named Clemson one of his top six schools on Wednesday via social media.

Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech also made the cut for Fleming, who holds close to 20 scholarship offers.

Clemson offered Fleming in early June, and he told TCI afterward that it was a big offer for him especially considering Clemson’s label as “WRU”.

“It means a lot, especially with that label on it,” he said. “Just to be a receiver and have a school like that offer you, that’s like a receiver’s dream. So, it’s a really big offer.”

As a sophomore last season, Fleming recorded 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he had 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect for the class of 2020.