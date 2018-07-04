Clemson in top 4 for 4-star nearing decision

Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio has a double-digit offer list that is loaded with major programs, but his recruitment has come down to four schools.

“At this point it’s really down to four schools,” Tchio told TCI. “It’s Clemson, UGA, Ohio State and Alabama.”

Tchio, one of the top O-line prospects in the class of 2020, is closing in on his college decision.

“I’m looking to wrap things up pretty soon,” he said. “Sometime during the season, at the beginning of the season, like late August or early September.”

Clemson remains squarely in the mix after extending a scholarship offer to Tchio in late May.

“It was an offer I was really excited about because there was so much anticipation building up to it,” he said. “They’ve been telling me that they were going to offer me at the end of sophomore year. The end of sophomore year came and they finally offered, so it was a pretty nice feeling.”

Tchio is teammates at Milton High School with four-star safety Joseph Charleston, who became the first commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class when he pledged last October.

Not only has Charleston been in Tchio’s ear about Clemson, but so has Charleston’s mother.

“He and his mom have been recruiting me pretty hard,” Tchio said. “They’ve been telling me to come join the family and how you’re not going to find a better place. They’re going to treat you like family and take care of you as a person.”

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn has longtime ties to the state of Georgia and serves as the area recruiter for Charleston and Tchio, so the latter has gotten to know him pretty well.

“Coach Conn is a really cool dude,” Tchio said. “He’s a really cool dude and I think he represents Clemson pretty well, and the rest of the coaches are like him, how they’re so sincere about everything.”

Tchio has visited Clemson a few times in the past and plans to return once more before he renders his decision.

“Clemson is so close that I’ll make it back at the end of this month when the dead period ends or their first home game,” he said. “I want to see more of the academic side of the school.”

What stands out to Tchio about Clemson based on his experiences there?

“How nice it is,” he said. “Like their facility, I think it’s the best facility in the country. It’s beautiful there.”

A couple of factors will play a prominent role in Tchio’s commitment choice.

“I think my relationship with not only the O-line coach but the whole coaching staff, and early playing time,” he said.

Tchio said he wants to visit Ohio State for the first time before he makes his decision as well as make another trip to Alabama.

He is ranked as a top-150 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by both Rivals and 247Sports.

