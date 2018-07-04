Clemson keeping tabs on local O-lineman

Clemson is keeping its options open in its offensive line recruiting, and one O-line prospect the Tigers are keeping tabs on is Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman guard Mason Trotter.

The class of 2019 recruit showed well at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month and has been communicating with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He has just been keeping in touch with me since the camp,” Trotter said.

Trotter (6-3, 270) is one of several offensive line prospects in the mix for a potential Clemson offer, and Caldwell had a good chance to evaluate him when he competed at the camp on June 13.

“He told me that he really liked the way that I play, my technique, and he liked my aggressiveness,” Trotter said.

Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State were first to offer Trotter in February before Louisville and Syracuse gave him his first Power Five offers in May.

A Clemson offer would be a game-changer for Trotter, a local product who played with Tiger freshmen Jordan McFadden and Ben Batson at Dorman.

“It would mean everything to me,” Trotter said. “I’ve wanted to go there for so long and to be able to go there to play football would be amazing, and I also have a couple of teammates there so that would be pretty cool.”

The camp visit marked Trotter’s second time visiting Clemson.

“I also went up there with Jordan McFadden during the season for a game,” he said. “It just feels like a home environment and they just treat you like family there.”

Trotter said he hopes to make his college decision before the start of his senior season but doesn’t have a specific date in mind. He said Kentucky and Duke have been showing interest along with Clemson.

