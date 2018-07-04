What They Are Saying: Seth Beer

Clemson’s Seth Beer is the buzz of the minor leagues as he continues his march towards Houston.

Recent video of #Astros 1st RD'er Seth Beer. LH physicality and raw power are there, though he needs to iron out the hitchy load and late front-foot trigger and use the other field better. Will be important he hits lefties to have an everyday profile. @AstrosFuture pic.twitter.com/UZZSPGEXlz — Adam McInturff (@2080adam) July 2, 2018

Beer is served update: Seth Beer is 7-for-17 with a double, a walk and five RBIs after being promoted to @QCRiverBandits #NeverSettle — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) July 2, 2018

Notable #MiLB prospect hitter performances by level from 7/1. – 4 hits for Seth Beer.

– Grant Lavigne homers in 3rd straight game.

– Baddoo: .333, 10 R in last 10 games.

– Zack Collins leads minors with 68 walks.

– Tyler O'Neill: 4th HR in last 5 games.

– 4 SB for Samad Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Ay6BJkxNln — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) July 2, 2018

#Clemson stars are off to hot starts in the @MiLB 🐯

Only four 2018 #MLBDraft picks have four or more homers, and two of them — #Astros' Seth Beer & #MNTwins Chris Williams — hail from @ClemsonBaseball.

Here's how @MLBDraft picks have performed so far: https://t.co/wmVuJzlemR pic.twitter.com/JyVuazMqWB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 2, 2018

In just his fourth game in the Midwest League, @Astros first-rounder Seth Beer racked up a career-high four hits for @QCRiverBandits. https://t.co/y4a9t2mIKX pic.twitter.com/BPxhr7g3be — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 1, 2018

#qctimes Seth Beer goes 3-for-4 and a Chandler Taylor HR decides it as the @QCRiverBandits win 3-2 at Kane Co and take three of four vs the Cougars. — Steve Batterson (@sbatt79) July 1, 2018