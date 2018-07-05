5-star says Clemson 'fits my style completely'

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School five-star defender Mekhail Sherman narrowed down his list of nearly 30 scholarship offers this past Sunday when he announced his top 10 schools.

Clemson made the cut for the elite class of 2020 prospect, as did Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Sherman, who explained why he included the Tigers in his top group.

“They are included because they’re known for their front seven and their D-line especially to be headhunters, and that fits my style completely,” Sherman said. “Also they have the academics to support me as well.”

Sherman (6-3, 235) is ranked by Rivals as a top-10 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position.

He received an offer from Clemson in May and said the Tigers are recruiting him as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.

“I would be placed in position due to player personnel, such as a front change or what not,” he said.

Sherman has stayed in touch with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, his area recruiter, since the Tigers offered.

“We mainly talk about the campus and when I’m going to visit,” Sherman said, “and sometimes we stray away from football and hit the family.”

Sherman is circling Saturday, Oct. 20 as a potential Clemson visit date.

“Maybe during the fall when they play NC State, but nothing is set in stone,” he said when asked about visiting Clemson.

Sherman is looking to make his commitment decision around this time next year, when he will be a rising senior.

He will consider several factors heavily as he evaluates his college options between now and then.

“Academics, defensive scheme, their plan for me, the lifestyle of the campus for athletes and non-athletes, and so forth,” Sherman said of the criteria for his decision.

Rivals ranks Sherman as the No. 1 prospect in D.C., No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 8 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

Sherman recorded 51 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups and an interception last season en route to MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

Clemson has also offered Sherman’s teammate at St. John’s College High, 2020 four-star cornerback Luke Hill.

