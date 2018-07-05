Clemson ramping up interest in 4-star in-state DE 

Dillon (S.C.) four-star defensive end Shamar McCollum has done nothing but produce the past two seasons, and coming off an outstanding junior season, he has seen his stock continue to rise on the camp circuit this spring and summer.

McCollum (6-4, 216) was invited to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month and showed well during a one-day workout. He also participated in the Swinney Camp last summer and has been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time, but the Tigers’ interest has ramped up of late, and he has put himself in the mix for a potential scholarship offer.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall reached out to McCollum following his performance at the camp on June 6.

“After I left the camp, coach Ski was telling me he was impressed on how I improved,” McCollum told TCI. “He liked that I gained weight, and he’s going to let me know in August whether they’re going to pull the trigger [on an offer] or not.”

McCollum received his first offers from Duke, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State last year. His profile has increasingly risen this year as he has collected power conference offers from Oregon, Arkansas, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Missouri and Rutgers.

“My recruitment is starting to pick up a little bit,” he said.

McCollum cited Wake Forest and North Carolina as a couple of the schools recruiting him the hardest. He’s not claiming any favorites in his recruitment right now and doesn’t have a timetable for his commitment.

When the time comes for him to make his college choice, a few factors will be most important in his decision.

“I would say the coaching staff, the atmosphere and academics,” he said.

Along with Hall, McCollum said he has heard from Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Robbie Caldwell since he was at the Swinney Camp. He drew a stop from Caldwell during the spring evaluation period.

Should Clemson’s interest turn into an offer, it would be a big deal for the in-state recruit who grew up rooting for the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot coming from a town that expects to win and a school that expects to win,” McCollum said. “I like the coaches, their fan base and just the atmosphere there.”

McCollum also made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Florida State game last season.

As a junior in 2017, he tallied 97 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. The class of 2019 prospect registered 80 tackles, including 38 for loss and 15 sacks, as a sophomore.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!