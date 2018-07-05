What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson makes significant changes in the student ticket policies, new student ticket policy is about getting tickets in right student’s hands and Seth Beer continues to make some noise in the minor leagues.

Also, what does ESPN think about Clemson football and a 5-star recruit says Clemson is a good fit.

Trending on TCI:

Clemson makes significant changes in student ticket policies

What does ESPN think about Clemson football?

Clemson students will be penalized in some way if they obtain a ticket, don’t use it

Seth Beer making some noise

Will playing Georgia cost Clemson a trip to the CFP?

5-star says Clemson ‘fits my style completely’

New student ticket policy is about getting tickets in right student’s hands