ACC Announces Student-Athletes Attending ACC Kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the 28 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff, July 18-19, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The student-athletes attending the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff are:

Boston College

Tommy Sweeney, TE, Gr., Ramsey, N.J.

Zach Allen, DE, Sr., New Canaan, Conn.

Clemson

Mitch Hyatt, OT, Sr., Suwanee, Ga.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Jr., Richmond, Va.

Duke

Daniel Jones, QB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Jr., Nyack, N.Y.

Florida State

Cam Akers, RB, So., Clinton, Miss.

Brian Burns, DE, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Georgia Tech

TaQuon Marshall, QB, Sr., Hamilton, Ga.

Brant Mitchell, LB, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Louisville

Jaylen Smith, WR, Sr., Pascagoula, Miss.

Jonathan Greenard, LB, Jr., Hiram, Ga.

Miami

Ahmmon Richards, WR, Jr., Wellington, Fla.

Jaquan Johnson, S, Sr., Miami, Fla.

North Carolina

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Jr., Matthews, N.C.

Aaron Crawford, DT, Jr., Ashburn, Va.

NC State

Ryan Finley, QB, Gr., Phoenix, Ariz.

Germaine Pratt, LB, Gr., High Point, N.C.

Pitt

Alex Bookser, OT, Sr., Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oluwaseun Idowu, LB, Sr., Wexford, Pa.

Syracuse

Eric Dungey, QB, Sr., Lake Oswego, Ore.

Chris Slayton, DT, Sr., University Park, Ill.

Virginia

Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Sr., Plainfield, N.J.

Chris Peace, OLB, Sr., Newport News, Va.

Virginia Tech

Josh Jackson, QB, So., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ricky Walker, DT, Sr., Hampton, Va.

Wake Forest

Phil Haynes, OG, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.

Willie Yarbary, DT, Sr., Augusta, Ga.

• The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 14 states with four each from Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. There are three from Florida, two each from Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and one apiece from Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Tennessee.

• Two of the student-athletes are making a repeat appearance at the ACC Kickoff – Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey.

• Four of the student-athletes earned All-America honors in 2017, including Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and Miami linebacker Jaquan Johnson.

• Eleven of the 28 student-athletes were chosen first-, second- or third-team All-ACC in 2017.

• Among the offensive players in attendance will be five quarterbacks, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one running back, one tight end and one halfback. Defensively, seven defensive linemen, six linebackers and one defensive back will attend.

• Eighteen of the 28 student-athletes are seniors or graduate students, eight are juniors and two are sophomores.