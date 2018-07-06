ACC Announces Student-Athletes Attending ACC Kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the 28 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff, July 18-19, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The student-athletes attending the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff are:
Boston College
Tommy Sweeney, TE, Gr., Ramsey, N.J.
Zach Allen, DE, Sr., New Canaan, Conn.
Clemson
Mitch Hyatt, OT, Sr., Suwanee, Ga.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Jr., Richmond, Va.
Duke
Daniel Jones, QB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Jr., Nyack, N.Y.
Florida State
Cam Akers, RB, So., Clinton, Miss.
Brian Burns, DE, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Georgia Tech
TaQuon Marshall, QB, Sr., Hamilton, Ga.
Brant Mitchell, LB, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.
Louisville
Jaylen Smith, WR, Sr., Pascagoula, Miss.
Jonathan Greenard, LB, Jr., Hiram, Ga.
Miami
Ahmmon Richards, WR, Jr., Wellington, Fla.
Jaquan Johnson, S, Sr., Miami, Fla.
North Carolina
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Jr., Matthews, N.C.
Aaron Crawford, DT, Jr., Ashburn, Va.
NC State
Ryan Finley, QB, Gr., Phoenix, Ariz.
Germaine Pratt, LB, Gr., High Point, N.C.
Pitt
Alex Bookser, OT, Sr., Pittsburgh, Pa.
Oluwaseun Idowu, LB, Sr., Wexford, Pa.
Syracuse
Eric Dungey, QB, Sr., Lake Oswego, Ore.
Chris Slayton, DT, Sr., University Park, Ill.
Virginia
Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Sr., Plainfield, N.J.
Chris Peace, OLB, Sr., Newport News, Va.
Virginia Tech
Josh Jackson, QB, So., Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ricky Walker, DT, Sr., Hampton, Va.
Wake Forest
Phil Haynes, OG, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.
Willie Yarbary, DT, Sr., Augusta, Ga.
• The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 14 states with four each from Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. There are three from Florida, two each from Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and one apiece from Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Tennessee.
• Two of the student-athletes are making a repeat appearance at the ACC Kickoff – Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey.
• Four of the student-athletes earned All-America honors in 2017, including Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and Miami linebacker Jaquan Johnson.
• Eleven of the 28 student-athletes were chosen first-, second- or third-team All-ACC in 2017.
• Among the offensive players in attendance will be five quarterbacks, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one running back, one tight end and one halfback. Defensively, seven defensive linemen, six linebackers and one defensive back will attend.
• Eighteen of the 28 student-athletes are seniors or graduate students, eight are juniors and two are sophomores.

