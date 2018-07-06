Clemson signee named National High School Player of the Year

Clemson signee Zack Gordon has been named the 2017-2018 NHSCA National High School Senior Boys’ Golf Athlete of the Year. Gordon is the first golfer from South Carolina and he joins a list of winners that has included current PGA Tour players Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brian Harman.

Gordon won the South Carolina State Class 5A championship in May when he had rounds of 66 and 62. He broke the state championship record that had been held by current PGA Tour player Bill Haas. Gordon led Gaffney High School to the state championship.

Gordon won the 2017 CGA South Carolina Junior Match Play Championship.

Gordon also won the 2016 Carolinas Junior PGA Championship in Conway, South Carolina last summer when he had consecutive rounds of 68. He made a hole-in-one at that tournament.

“Zack is an excellent example what this award stands for,” said Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA. “He has excelled on the golf course and in the classroom. We congratulate him on an outstanding high school career and wish him good luck in college.”

National High School Boys’ Golf Athlete of the Year Selections:

2018—Zack Gordon, Gaffney HS, Gaffney. SC

2017 – Kaiwen Liu – Torrey Pines HS, California

2016 – Cooper Dossey – Vandegrift HS, Texas

2015 – Sam Burns – Calvary Baptist HS, Louisiana

2014 – Scottie Scheffler – Highland Park HS, Texas

2013 – Andrew Bieber – Gilmour Academy, Ohio

2012 – Wyndham Clark – Valor Christian HS, Colorado

2011 – Jordan Spieth – Dallas Jesuit HS, Texas

2010 – Cory Whitsett – Memorial HS, Texas

2009 – Cameron Peck – Timberline HS, Washington

2008 – Wesley Graham – Spruce Creek HS, Florida

2007 – Rickie Fowler – Murrieta Valley HS, California

2006 – Tim McKenney- Desert Mountain HS, Arizona

2005 – Brian Harman – Savannah Christian School, Georgia

2004 – Daniel Im – La Mirada HS, California

2003 – Brendon Todd – Green Hope HS, North Carolina

2002 – James Frost – Calais HS, Maine

2001 – John Bradley Holmes – Taylor County HS, Kentucky

2000 – Jason Furlow – DuQuoin HS, Illinois