Ellington: ‘They were able to win a championship for all of us’

The Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson is 220,000 square feet, counting the Poe Indoor Practice Facility as well.

It’s the largest football exclusive facility in the country.

“That is Dabo Land over there,” former Clemson running back Andre Ellington said with a big grin recently.

“Dabo Land” or “Dabo World” was officially opened in February of 2017, just a month after Clemson won the 2016 National Championship, the program’s second.

For former Clemson players, seeing the football program’s permanent home makes them feel proud because they know they played a part in not only the building of the massive facility, but also in the program’s rise to the top of the college football world.

“It is nice,” Ellington said. “Just to know we played a part in building that is a good feeling. To be able to go back and step in there and enjoy it, it is a great feeling.”

Ellington played on Swinney’s first four teams at Clemson from 2009-‘12. He was there from the very beginning when the program finally got over the hump and won its first ACC Atlantic Division Title and advanced to the 2009 ACC Championship Game for the first time.

He was there when the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the 2011 ACC Championship Game to win the program its first ACC Championship in 20 years, while also winning 10 games in a season for the first time in 21 seasons.

He was there when the Tigers rallied in 2012 to beat LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the moment that signified Clemson’s arrival as one of the elite programs in college football.

Since Ellington graduated, the Tigers have won three more ACC Championships, two Orange Bowls, a Fiesta Bowl, played in three straight College Football Playoff, played in two national championship games and won a national championship.

Starting in Ellington’s junior year at Clemson, the program has compiled seven straight 10-win seasons, a feat only Alabama can claim. The Tigers are 82-15 overall, a .845 win percentage, since 2011.

“The success they had represents the whole Clemson Community, the whole state of South Carolina and all of the alumni,” Ellington said. “It’s One Team, One Goal. They were able to go out and win a championship for all of us.”

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!