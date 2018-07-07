NFL Blitz: Deshaun Watson

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to be the same quarterback he was before his ACL injury last fall.

The tear to his right ACL was the Houston quarterback’s second ACL injury in three years on two different knees. However, even with an abbreviated first season in the NFL, Watson proved himself to be an impressive quarterback.

Watson was on his way to having a Rookie of the Year type-season before his injury. He threw five touchdown passes with no interceptions against Kansas City and two weeks later he passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

In NFL ratings discussion. I do think it's worth noting that sports are star driven leagues and in 2017 the NFL missed these players for most of the year:

– Aaron Rodgers

– Andrew Luck

– Deshaun Watson

– David Johnson

– Dalvin

– OBJ

– A-Rob

– JJ Watt

– Eric Berry

– Joe Thomas — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) July 6, 2018

When Daily Press reporter Dave Johnson asked Watson about his knee earlier this week, Watson said, “The knee is doing well, doing real good.” Johnson also reported Watson could not contain his excitement about his team and the upcoming season.

Texans’ quarterback coach Sean Ryan had plenty to say about Watson’s knee as well.

Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan says Deshaun Watson is getting better every day. pic.twitter.com/txliKQw4ca — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 6, 2018

With the Texans training camp coming up in a couple of weeks, head coach Bill O’Brien told SB Nation Watson was the clear starter and would receive his fair share of reps.

Having Deshaun Watson cemented as the starter is a luxury for Bill O’Brien heading into #TexansCamp. 📰: https://t.co/aStorUWrqR pic.twitter.com/3im2NqhqSW — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 4, 2018

Watson is not only doing great things to get back on the field full-time, but off the field as well. He recently surprised 10 kids with a $200 shopping spree for football equipment.

This is so cool. @deshaunwatson surprised ten kids with a $200 shopping sprees for football equipment Saturday. Whata dude. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/l4XSBdgOTC — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) July 2, 2018

The Texans begin training camp on July 26th in West Virginia.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!