Terrell ready to make a move in 2018

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell received a lot of playing time at cornerback as a freshman, and he owes a lot of it to former Tigers Marcus Edmond and Ryan Carter.

“Playing my position, I learned a lot from them,” he said. “They showed me the ins and outs. Our defense is a little difficult. You’ve got to understand the playbook to get what is going on.”

Last year, the Atlanta native had 15 tackles and an interception, while playing in14 games.

Question: What has it been like for you and Trayvon (Mullen) and Mark (Fields) with the lack of depth?

Terrell: “We all know that we have a depth problem, but we are still going out there and competing every day. Not really thinking about the depth…it is what it is. We’re all tired, but we’ve got two corners coming in.”

Question: When the wide receivers win their share of battles, do you say hey it will be different?

Terrell: “Nah I don’t say any of that because that’s an excuse. I don’t say any of that. If they win, they win. If we win, we win. We just go out there and compete every day.”

Question: “Do you feel like the added reps that you got will help you in the long run?

Terrell: “Oh yeah, Most definitely! I don’t really complain about the reps because on game day I’ve gotta play four quarters. The reps are helping me out.”

Question: Coach (Brent) Venables was upset with the defensive’s effort during the spring.

Terrell: “He was little upset and just telling us that we have to come out with the same energy as before. Everyone has their bad days, but we play as one. We just have to come out every day with the same energy, and not let the offense get ahead of us.”

Question: Ya’ll have some significant leaders upfront on the line. Are you trying to become a leader for the secondary?

Terrell: “Yeah, most definitely. We got our whole defensive line back, which is a blessing. There are whole ton of leaders up front, but it is also our job as the back seven to do our part. I love our D-line. They help us a lot.”

Question: Where do you want to improve the most before the start of this season?

Terrell: “Right now I’m trying to gain more weight. I’m also trying to gain more game knowledge by watching more film.”

Question: Are ya’ll still using boxing gloves in practice?

Terrell: “Yeah. We use them almost every week. They keep us from grabbing everything. I say it’s an improvement. The year before I got here, Clemson led the nation in holding, but we have brought that down.”

Question: We keep hearing that the quarterbacks are pretty even. Is this what you have observed?

Terrell: “The quarterbacks do what they do. I don’t really know. My job is to guard the receiver, so I don’t really pay attention to who is throwing the ball. I really just focus on the receiver.”

Question: Who has been the toughest matchup for you?

Terrell: “It’s a lot of competition. I don’t really know. We’ve got a lot of talented receivers out there and I don’t take anyone of them for granted.”

