What They Are Saying: Steven Duggar

By: Robert MacRae | 6 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Today the dream came true for former Tiger Steven Duggar as he played in his first game for the Giants. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look a what is being said about Duggar on Twitter.
Double for your first big league hit. Attaboy @SDugg_9 pic.twitter.com/CCbswFVqoV
— Thomas Brittle (@tbritt4) July 8, 2018
When you get the call at 4 am that @SDugg_9 is going to the SHOW and you can’t get there in time for the day game, you go crazy from SC!!!! Be there tomorrow @SFGiants!!!! #MLBDebut pic.twitter.com/b6IGY0uH7o
— Lauren Duggar (@LaurenDuggar) July 8, 2018
@SDugg_9 congrats Dugg! So happy for you and well deserved!
— Drew Wharton (@Wharton_Drew) July 9, 2018
Welcome to the @MLB, Steven Duggar 👏👏
The @SFGiants' No. 3 prospect knocks a double in the 6th against the @Cardinals, his first career hit in his very first @MLB game. Watch live: https://t.co/RZ3zUWz003 pic.twitter.com/14TdX0sbuW
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2018
Steven Duggar gets his first big league knock pic.twitter.com/HUMSUqWkuE
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 8, 2018
Steven Duggar batting leadoff and playing center field in his MLB debut today with Madison Bumgarner on the mound. pic.twitter.com/GYwKcwnKT2
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 8, 2018
Steven Duggar makes his @MLB debut today. Watch for a little bit more on this afternoon's starting center fielder. #WhosThatKid | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/DufBwtafyF
— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2018
Austin Jackson and Cory Gearrin are gone. Steven Duggar and Ray Black are here. The #SFGIants needed to make a big move, and they did. Here is all you need to know about the trade, when Duggar will play, how Black and his 102 mph fastball will be used. https://t.co/1p8XiKmQIx
— Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 8, 2018
How Steven Duggar received the news of his promotion, his reaction and why he's batting leadoff and playing CF today in his MLB debut https://t.co/68ylpvnR2s
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 8, 2018
OFFICIAL:#SFGiants have traded Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson & minor league RHP Jason Bahr to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Ray Black & Steven Duggar contracts purchased.
— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2018
Clemson baseball, Steven Duggar, Baseball