What They Are Saying: Steven Duggar

Austin Jackson and Cory Gearrin are gone. Steven Duggar and Ray Black are here. The #SFGIants needed to make a big move, and they did. Here is all you need to know about the trade, when Duggar will play, how Black and his 102 mph fastball will be used. https://t.co/1p8XiKmQIx

— Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 8, 2018