Clemson basketball to play in the Never Forget Tribute Classic

Clemson men’s basketball team will play in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in December, which was officially announced Monday.

The Tigers will face-off against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday, Dec. 8. The time of the game is still TBA and will be aired on ESPN2. Tickets to the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

“We are very honored to play in such a meaningful event as the Never Forget Tribute Classic,” said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell. “It will be a great challenge as Coach Howland has once again put together a very talented and disciplined team. As a preseason top-25 matchup, this game will prepare us well for the rigors of the ACC.”

There will be a presale for fans to purchase tickets beginning on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. ET and concluding Thursday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET prior to the general public release on July 20.

The Clemson basketball season ticket renewal applications have begun with a deadline date of July 19. Now is the time to secure your seats for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season for as low as $275 with no per seat donation required.