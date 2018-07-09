Fresh Look at the Freshmen: Jordan McFadden

The remaining eight members of Clemson’s historic 2018 signing class arrived to campus in late June, joining the group of mid-year enrollees that the Tigers welcomed to the fold in January.

In this feature, TCI takes a fresh look at the eight newcomers and gives a scouting report on what each player does best, how they will fit in and more. In this installment, we look at offensive lineman Jordan McFadden:

Position: OL

Hometown (High School): Spartanburg, S.C. (Dorman High School)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 291

Prospect ratings/rankings: 3-star, No. 272 regional, No. 47 OT, No. 10 state (ESPN); 3-star, NR national, No. 64 OT, No. 16 state (Rivals); 3-star, No. 966 national, No. 85 OT, No. 16 state (247Sports)

High school stats/accolades: Selected for the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl… named the Lineman of the Year for the state of South Carolina by The State newspaper… helped Dorman to the 5A state championship game his senior year… a big reason Dorman averaged 277 rushing yards per game and scored 71 touchdowns… also played basketball at Dorman and helped that team to 23-5 record in 2016-17

Strengths: McFadden comes to Clemson with good size at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds. He has long arms and great footwork. McFadden moves impressively well for a player his size, giving him the ability to pull out and get downfield to make blocks. His biggest strength is unquestionably his athleticism, and it should serve him well in the future.

How he fits in: McFadden saw action at both offensive tackle and guard at Dorman. He anticipates learning to play both of those positions in Clemson’s offense, although he may be used primarily as a tackle based on what he has heard from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. McFadden wants to add some good weight and should be able to do so without detracting from his athleticism given how well moved at his size in high school. If Clemson opts to redshirt him, he could benefit from the time to add strength and improve upon his technique. Regardless, Clemson believes it got an underrated player in McFadden, and he should at the least be ready to contribute come 2019.

Coach speak: Dorman head coach Dave Gutshall on McFadden —

“There’s no doubt he was the leader on our offensive line. … He’s real quiet. He’s a leader by what he does. He is just determined to get it done, and he’s going to be real successful after he leaves here. But he’s the kind of guy that’s never doing the wrong thing, always doing the right thing.

“They’re going to be getting a really good athlete that’s an offensive lineman. That’s the big thing. A lot of offensive linemen can’t move their feet, but Jordan can, and that makes him special.”

