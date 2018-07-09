Fresh Look at the Freshmen: Justin Mascoll

The remaining eight members of Clemson’s historic 2018 signing class arrived to campus in late June, joining the group of mid-year enrollees that the Tigers welcomed to the fold in January.

In this feature, TCI takes a fresh look at the eight newcomers and gives a scouting report on what each player does best, how they will fit in and more. In this installment, we look at defensive end Justin Mascoll:

Position: DE

Hometown (High School): Snellville, Ga. (South Gwinnett High School)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 210

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 102 national, No. 12 DE, No. 16 state (ESPN); 4-star, No. 109 national, No. 8 WDE, No. 15 state (247Sports); 4-star, No. 248 national, No. 12 WDE, No. 30 state (Rivals)

High school stats/accolades: Played linebacker and defensive end for South Gwinnett High School… had 59 tackles in 2017, including 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks… had 68 tackles in 2016 as a junior, including nine tackles for loss and eight sacks… had 14 quarterback pressures that season… was a first-team all-region 8-A linebacker his senior year… played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 6

Strengths: Mascoll’s biggest strength lies in his ability to rush the passer. He consistently got after the quarterback in high school with his speed, quickness and athleticism. Mascoll’s hands and length help him get off blocks, and he can move from sideline to sideline and make plays all over the field. He plays with good technique and has a high motor and high football IQ, too. He is a high-upside player with a lot of potential.

How he fits in: Mascoll will slide in at the weak-side defensive end spot. He has the ability to play with his hand on the ground and standing up. Brent Venables figures to take advantage of his athleticism and drop him back into coverage in certain situations as well. Mascoll has room to get bigger and stronger like most freshmen, but he should be ready to contribute as a pass-rusher sooner than later. The good news for Clemson is that it doesn’t have to rush Mascoll’s development. With its depth at defensive end, the Tigers have the luxury of bringing Mascoll along at their own pace while allowing him to learn behind the veterans.

Quotable: Mascoll on why he chose Clemson —

“Just seeing the people there, it felt like home. I felt comfortable. A lot of other places, I got tired of being there. Clemson, I really felt like this was the place for me.

“So it’s a dream school for me, a perfect fit for me, and it’s just great. It’s exciting.”

