Has Clemson ever been such a sure thing to win the ACC?

Can you remember the last time Clemson was such a sure thing to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in football?

Some of you probably can. For others, it has never happened in your lifetime.

The last time Clemson was a lock to win the ACC was in 1988. That year, the media who cover the league were nearly unanimous in picking the Tigers in their preseason poll to take home the conference crown. Clemson received 66 of the 67 first place votes that year.

By the way, they were right. The Tigers went 6-1 that season in the ACC and 10-2 overall to take home, at the time, their 12th ACC Championship. It also was the third straight year Clemson won the ACC.

So how heavily favored are the Tigers to take home a fourth straight crown this year? By the way, Clemson has never won fourth straight conference championships in football.

However, the Tigers are considered almost a sure thing. According to Las Vegas Super Book, Clemson is a 5/9 favorite to win the ACC this year.

What does that mean for you non-gamblers out there? It means you would have to put down at least $200 to win $100.

No other school in the country, including Alabama as the SEC favorite, is Vegas that confident about. The next closest favorite to win the ACC is Miami at 5/2 odds. Florida State is third at 9/2 and Virginia Tech is fourth at 8/1.

After that there is a huge drop off. Super Book has Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest at 60/1 odds, while Duke, UNC, Pitt and Syracuse are 100/1.

Virginia might as well not even participate. The Cavaliers have just a 300/1 shot to win an ACC Championship.

Over the years, since the media preseason poll began in 1976, Clemson has been picked to win the ACC 10 times. The media has picked the Tigers correctly in seven of those occasions, including the last three years.

Obviously, when the ACC Media gathers next week in Charlotte for the ACC’s Annual Football Kickoff, Clemson will be the overwhelming favorite, quite possibly a unanimous pick, to win this year’s ACC Championship.

The last time the ACC had a unanimous pick for an ACC Champion was in 2000 when Florida State received all 74 first place votes. The Seminoles went on to win the league crown that year with a perfect 8-0 record in the league.

FSU was also a unanimous pick in 1993, 1994 and 1998. They were the outright champion in 1993 and ’94 and shared the conference crown with Georgia Tech in 1998.

