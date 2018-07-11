All Off For Cancer is about saving the kids

It may have been hot Wednesday, but it did not stop Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard and his friends from the Clemson Athletic Department from hosting his second annual All Off For Cancer event at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Pollard’s event raises money that goes towards cancer research and helps financially with the children of Clements Kindness in Greenville. Pollard’s goal this year is to raise $15,000.

All Off For Cancer is Pollard and other members of the Clemson Football team shaving their heads for the cause. Athletes from men’s and women’s soccer, the tennis team and cheerleaders also participated and cheered on the kids.

However, as Pollard explains, it is more than just all of that.

“It is not about me. It is not about me shaving my head. It is about these kids,” he said. “They are getting ice cream. They are having fun. I have not seen one kid frown yet. They are honestly not thinking about cancer. They are thinking about hanging out here with student athletes and having fun.”

