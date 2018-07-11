What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including could Clemson make NFL draft history next year, a fresh look at freshman Mario Goodrich and a discussion of the ESPN contract battle with Paul Finebaum.
Also, “All in for Cancer” has grown tremendously in the last year and much more.
Trending on TCI:
Could Clemson make NFL draft history?
Support of ‘All off for Cancer’ has grown tremendously in one year
Could A&M, FSU spoil Clemson’s plans for the CFP?
Fresh Look at the Freshmen: Mario Goodrich
What do you think of the talk of ESPN not renewing Finebaum?
What visiting stadium is overrated?