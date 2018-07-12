4-star DB says Clemson 'definitely one of my favorites'

Rising junior safety prospect Rashad Torrence has collected close to 20 power conference scholarship offers so far this year. His impressive offer list includes Clemson and schools such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The four-star class of 2020 standout from Marietta (Ga.) High School says it’s “a little too early” in his recruiting process to name an official group of top schools. However, he admitted that Clemson has impressed him enough in the early going to earn a spot among his favorites.

“It’s Clemson so they are definitely one of my favorites,” he told TCI. “We’ll just see how things play out.”

Clemson recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter serves as Torrence’s area recruiter. Streeter stopped by Marietta to convey an offer to Torrence in May during the spring evaluation period, and the two have begun to build a relationship.

“He’s told me that they have a strong interest in me,” Torrence said. “I think he’s a cool guy. He makes it a point to speak to me every time I’m on campus.”

Torrence (6-0, 190) has already visited Clemson a handful of times, including for the Boston College game last season.

Asked what stood out to him about his experiences on campus, he cited the Tigers’ support from the fan base.

“The atmosphere is crazy on game day,” he said.

That’s just one aspect of Clemson that appeals to Torrence, who is very interested in Dabo Swinney’s program.

“They are definitely building a winning culture there,” he said. “I also like the support system they have with their current and former players. I need to get back up there soon to really learn more about it.”

Torrence has made trips to Tennessee and Duke this summer and is slated to visit Florida State on July 27. He said he is “definitely” planning to visit Clemson again for a game in the fall.

“I’ll be looking to see if it’s the place for me,” he said. “How I interact with the coaches and things like that.”

Torrence feels Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Stanford and Oregon are recruiting him the hardest right now in no particular order.

He doesn’t have a set timeline for his commitment but hopes to decide on a school by the end of this year. A couple of factors will be key when the time comes for him to make his college choice.

“The school’s history with player development for my position and my relationships with the staff,” he said.

Torrence tallied 89 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, five pass deflections and an interception as a sophomore last season. He is ranked as high as the No. 8 safety and No. 199 overall prospect in the class of 2020 by Rivals.

