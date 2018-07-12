Easy explanation why Clemson is favorite in ACC

Is there any doubt Clemson should run away with the ACC for a fourth straight year?

Athlon Magazine’s ACC preview definitely thinks so. Like everyone else, Athlon has the Tigers as the preseason favorite to win the conference. However, when you dive into why Clemson is the favorite, it’s easy to understand.

On Athlon’s All-ACC Football Team, Clemson runs away with the number of selections on the three teams. The Tigers have 12 representatives on the All-Conference squad, four more than the next closest teams.

Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt is the only first-team selection on offense. However, defensive end Clelin Ferrell is joined by defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kendall Joseph as first-team vote getters on defense.

Running back Travis Etienne and center Justin Falcinelli make up the second-team selections of offense, while defensive end Austin Bryant and cornerback Trayvon Mullen are on Athlon’s second-team defense.

Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow made the magazine’s third-team offense, while kicker Greg Huegel is the kicker on the third team.

After Clemson’s 12 selections, Miami and Florida State each got 8 players on the three teams, followed by Virginia Tech with 7 players.

Boston College, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest all had six picks, but it is interesting to note that BC tied Clemson with five first-team selections, including three on offense.

Duke, Louisville and Virginia each had four selections, followed by Georgia Tech (3), North Carolina (3) and Pitt (2).

Athlons’ All-ACC selections by schools

Clemson: 12 Florida State: 8 Miami: 8 Virginia Tech: 7 Boston College: 6 NC State: 6 Syracuse: 6 Wake Forest: 6 Duke: 4 Louisville 4 Virginia 4 Georgia Tech 3 North Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 2

