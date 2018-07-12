Looking Ahead: Cornerback

Looking Ahead is a feature The Clemson Insider releases from time to time to take a look at where the Tigers stand with targets at various positions in the 2019 class.

In this article, we look at some of Clemson’s cornerback prospects:

The Rundown: Clemson has seven scholarship cornerbacks on the roster for the 2018 season: senior Mark Fields, junior Trayvon Mullen, redshirt sophomore Brian Dawkins Jr., sophomore A.J. Terrell, redshirt freshman LeAnthony Williams and true freshmen Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael.

Fields will exhaust his eligibility during the upcoming season, while Mullen is a candidate to declare early for the NFL draft following his junior year.

We expect the Tigers to take at least two cornerbacks in the 2019 class, possibly three.

Clemson currently has one cornerback commitment in Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star Sheridan Jones.

Targets: The longstanding priority target on the cornerback recruiting board is Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star Andrew Booth.

Clemson offered Booth following the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and has long been considered the favorite. Clemson remains in a good position, but Auburn has made a big push recently and closed the gap, with Booth expected to render a decision before the season.

Booth attended a social gathering at Auburn in early June, then made an unofficial visit to Clemson the following weekend. He has visited Clemson on numerous occasions, and the Tigers will try to get him back on campus for the All In Cookout later this month.

The Tigers are also in contention for New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star corner Devin Bush, who named a top three of Clemson, LSU and Tennessee in late May.

Clemson got Bush on campus before he released his short list. LSU continues to be viewed as the team to beat for Bush, and he returned to Baton Rouge again last month. The top-100 prospect could make his decision as soon as next month.

Another cornerback firmly on Clemson’s radar is Rocky Mount (N.C.) four-star Shyheim Battle. Clemson offered him in February, and he has consistently cited it as his top school ahead of NC State. He visited Clemson to watch a spring practice in March, returned for the spring game in April and came back to compete at the Swinney Camp last month.

Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are among other schools in the mix for Battle, who has set a decision date of Dec. 15.

Other cornerbacks we’re tracking include but aren’t limited to Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones four-star Jaydon Hill, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood four-star Cam Smith, Decatur (Ala.) Austin four-star Reddy Steward and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star Tyus Fields.

Fields is the younger brother of Clemson cornerback Mark Fields. The Tigers played host to Steward twice in the spring, while both Hill and Smith competed at the Swinney Camp last month.

