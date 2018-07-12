Midwest OL getting attention from Tigers

Offensive lineman Jake Seidel has started to garner attention from Clemson and other major college football programs as a promising 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect in the class of 2020.

The rising junior from Imperial (Mo.) Seckman Senior made his first visit to Clemson in the spring and was invited back to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last month. Seidel made the trip and got to showcase his talent in front of Robbie Caldwell and other members of the coaching staff.

“I really enjoyed getting work in at the camp,” he said. “I worked very well with Coach Caldwell especially. I think the drills we did will really help me with my upcoming season. The one-on-ones were great to me especially.”

Seidel grew up watching Clemson from afar and took a strong liking to the Tigers as a kid. Earlier this year, he reached out to Caldwell to express his interest in the program, and Clemson’s offensive line coach reciprocated interest after checking out Seidel’s highlight film.

Caldwell then invited Seidel to visit Clemson on March 12 before extending the invitation to the Swinney Camp. Caldwell liked what he saw from Seidel live and in person, as well.

“I heard that I had very good footwork and great pass sets as a guard and center,” Seidel said of the feedback he received at the camp. “The only thing they want to see is how I play this year since I bulked up from 235 to a solid 285 with a great nutritional program as well as a great weightlifting plan. But it’s great to see that I’m a lot faster and stronger at 285 than I was 50 pounds lighter.”

Caldwell hopes to see Seidel back at Clemson in the fall, and the latter is planning to return.

“Coach Caldwell wants me to come down for games this year which I am excited for,” he said.

Prior to camping at Clemson, Seidel was named co-offensive line MVP at a Louisville camp in June. He also camped at Michigan this summer and is drawing interest from other schools such as Purdue, Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Toledo in addition to Clemson.

Seidel, who carries a 3.75 GPA at Seckman Senior High School, earned Suburban West All District/Conference honors following a standout sophomore season. He was chosen to play for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, which played a Mexican national squad in January at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!