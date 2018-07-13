Clemson has caught the attention of Kentucky OL

Clemson has registered a profound early impression on Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2020 offensive tackle Walker Parks — so much so, in fact, that it has earned a spot on his short list of favorites.

“At the moment Clemson, Notre Dame and Kentucky are showing the most interest and have caught my attention,” Parks told TCI.

Parks (6-5, 250) picked up a scholarship offer from Clemson via Dabo Swinney following a dominant two-day performance at the Swinney Camp in early June.

Aside from showcasing his talent during camp competition, Parks was able to tour Clemson’s facilities as well as spend time with the coaches.

“I think very highly of every single coach on Clemson’s coaching staff,” he said. “I don’t believe I’ve been around a program where the coaches hold higher respect for themselves, each other and most importantly God than Clemson does daily.”

Parks subsequently camped at Notre Dame in late June and netted an offer from the Fighting Irish.

He is planning to visit Virginia Tech on July 29 and eyeing a few more visits for the fall, including a return trip to Clemson.

“The one I’m looking forward to the most is October 20; Clemson plays NC State at home and that’s the day after my birthday so that’d be pretty special if I could make it to that one,” he said. “I want to see a game at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech if possible and I will make it to a Kentucky game for sure.”

Parks is eager to experience the environment of a gameday at Death Valley.

“I’ve watched games on TV but I’ve never been to one,” he said, “so I’d like to see the atmosphere and study the offensive line, just take everything in and compare it to other games and traditions I’ve seen.”

Parks intends to make his college decision either during his upcoming junior season or after the season.

Clemson appears to have staying power.

“It has a very good Christian-based faith which I appreciate a lot, and they win championships,” Parks said. “The academics and athletics are amongst the best in country. I’m very impressed with Clemson.”

