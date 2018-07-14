Top-100 LB has Clemson high on list, eyeing visit

After landing an offer from Clemson in the spring, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker Derek Wingo is looking to check out the school and program in person for the first time.

The top-100 class of 2020 prospect is done with visits for the summer, but said he is “working on” setting up a trip to Clemson in the fall.

“[I hope] to get to see more about their defense and how I can fit in and make an impact,” Wingo said when asked what he would want to get out of a Clemson visit.

Brent Venables conveyed Clemson’s offer to Wingo in mid-May after stopping by his school during the spring evaluation period.

Wingo (6-2, 210) said he recently communicated with the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“We just talked about getting up there for a visit and different things Clemson has to offer,” Wingo said.

Venables and the consistent success his defenses have had appeal to Wingo when he considers Clemson.

“Coach V is a great enthusiast guy and great to be around,” he said. “The defense they have built is something special every year.”

While Wingo has not had a chance to meet any of Clemson’s players, he has developed a relationship with some of the Tigers’ 2019 commitments, especially four-star running back and fellow Florida native Chez Mellusi.

“We’re pretty close,” Wingo said.

In addition to Clemson, Wingo has hauled in offers from Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas among others.

Wingo, who plans to commit sometime around the middle or end of his upcoming junior season, says Clemson is one of his top schools right now along with Ohio State.

“Clemson is high on my list,” he said. “It’s a school that’s able to basically transform you to being a better athlete and preparing you for the next level.”

Wingo visited Ohio State last month and named Oklahoma as another school he wants to get to.

He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 60 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

