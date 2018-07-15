Tigers own Wake like they do South Carolina

If you hear a Clemson fan debating with a South Carolina fan on who is better, there is definitely one stat they will use in the conversation. I have heard it used many times.

“If South Carolina is so good, then why has Clemson beaten the Gamecocks more than Wake Forest?”

It’s true. Clemson had defeated the Gamecocks more than the Demon Deacons. However, Wake is catching up.

The Tigers have downed Wake Forest 65 times over the years, more than any team in the ACC. Clemson has 69 wins over the Gamecocks.

In fairness to South Carolina, Clemson has played the Gamecocks more. The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks 69-42-4 in 115 meetings, while it has a 65-17-1 lead against Wake in 83 games.

November 11, 1939 — McFadden completed just four passes against Wake Forest, but three were to Joe Blalock for 105 yards, the first 100-yard receiving game in Tiger history. It was the final home game for McFadden and the rest of the Tiger seniors.

October 12, 1940 — Clemson shutout Wake Forest 39-0 in Clemson’s second game of the season at Riggs Field. It was Clemson’s third shutout in the first four games of the Howard era. It was the last home game of the season for the Tigers, who would go on to win the Southern Conference title even though seven of the nine games were on the road.

November 15, 1941 – Clemson defeated Wake Forest, 29-0, in the last game at Riggs Field.

November 13, 1948 – Clemson beat Wake Forest 21-14 in what was the first game at Clemson Memorial Stadium between ranked teams. Clemson was ranked 10th in the country and the Demon Deacons were ranked 19th. The win allowed the Tigers to stay undefeated on their way to a perfect 11-0 season. It also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Demon Deacons.

October 31, 1953 — Clemson won its first ACC game in history, 18-0, over Wake Forest in a contest played at Clemson.

November 21, 1959 — Clemson defeated Wake Forest 33-31 for Clemson’s second ACC title in a row. George Usry scored on a one-yard run with 4:24 to go to give Clemson the triumph.

September 23, 1967 — Clemson started the tradition of rubbing Howard’s Rock when running down the hill. Clemson responded with a 23-6 win over Wake Forest.

November 3, 1979 – Danny Ford’s Tigers beat No. 14 Wake Forest 31-0 at Death Valley.

October 31, 1981 — Clemson had 756 total offensive yards against Wake Forest in an 82-24 win. The Tigers set 21 school, stadium, and conference records in the game that remains the highest-scoring game in ACC history. The Tigers scored 49 points in the first half, then scored on the first possession of the second half. Clemson’s final touchdown was scored on a 72-yard run by Craig Crawford, his first carry as a Tiger and the longest touchdown play in Tiger history for a player on his first play. Clemson was 12-12 on third-downs and scored 12 touchdowns on the day. The Tigers had a record 536 yards rushing and averaged 8.7 yards per play.

November 27, 1982 — Clemson defeated Wake Forest, 21-17 at the Mirage Bowl, in Tokyo, Japan, and also sewed up its second straight ACC title.

November 1, 1986 — Terrance Flagler scored four touchdowns, two receiving and two rushing, and gained 274 all-purpose yards in Clemson’s 28-20 win at Wake Forest. He had an 88-yard run in the contest, the longest of his career. The all-purpose yard total is still a Clemson record for an individual.

October 7, 2006 — Gaines Adams returned a botched field-goal attempt 66 yards for a touchdown to lead a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-17 win at Wake Forest. Clemson trailed 17-3 in the fourth quarter before Adams’ play, which was one of the top-four Game-Changing plays in college football in 2006. It marked just the third time in school history that the Tigers overcame a deficit of 14 points or more in the fourth quarter to gain victory. Wake Forest would go on to win the ACC Championship.

November 10, 2007 — Clemson defeated defending ACC Champion Wake Forest 44-10 at Memorial Stadium. C.J. Spiller became the first Tiger in history to return a kickoff for a touchdown in consecutive games. He had an 84-yard return for a score against Duke the previous week and went 90 yards against the Demon Deacons.

November 12, 2011 – Chandler Catanzaro booted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Clemson a 31-28 victory over Wake Forest, clinching the ACC Atlantic Division title.

