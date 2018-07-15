Wake hopes it can cut the gap between itself and Clemson

As the first month of college football season comes to a close, Clemson will shift into October by paying a visit to BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. to face Wake Forest on Oct. 6.

The Tigers have won 10 straight games dating to 2011 in the state of North Carolina, including three ACC Championship Games played in Charlotte. Clemson has won nine straight over Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons continued to see development in Dave Clawson’s fourth season as a head coach. Wake Forest finished last season with an 8-5 record, while going 4-4 in the ACC and beat Texas A&M, 55-52, in the Belk Bowl.

Warren Ruggiero begins his fifth season as Wake’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after previously working in the same role under Clawson at Bowling Green. Jay Sawvel returns for his second season as defensive coordinator.

Clawson understands there is still a lot of work to be done within the Wake Forest football program in terms of creating more success, but he knows his team is on the right path.

“I think there is a confidence level in our program and with our players that maybe we didn’t have two years ago or even a year ago,” Clawson said. “But by the same token, it never, ever becomes easy.

“I think our players understand that. The other goal is we want to get better. We want to be able to compete for the ACC championship. To do that, you have to beat some really good teams. Some of those guys we haven’t beaten yet. So we still have a lot of work to do.”

Wake Forest returns three starters in the secondary, including leading tackler Cameron Glenn and Essang Bassey, who tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season. On offense, Matt Colburn returns along with the top four running backs from last season behind a veteran offensive line.

The Demon Deacons strengthened their lines of scrimmage with the signings of massive offensive tackle Michael Edwards from Hope Mills, N.C., and defensive tackle Kelijiha Brown from Saluda, S.C. However with that being said, Wake did fail to sign any players above a three-star ranking according to Rivals.com.

Although Wake is losing quarterback John Wolford it has a veteran ready to step up in Kendall Hinton, who started against Clemson last season. However, he will miss the first three games of the season due to a suspension.

Tight end Cam Serigne was lost to graduation and the Deacons had two defenders, defensive end Duke Ejiofor and safety Jessie Bates III who were picked in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite the players Wake will lose this year, Clawson has preached each year is a time to wipe the slate clean and not focus on the success or failures of the previous season.

“We always try to emphasize that every year is a new year, it’s a new team,” he said. “No matter what you did the year before or the year before that, for the following year, nothing is guaranteed, and the program can slip very quickly.

“So we just try to reinforce the things that we’ve done to have the last couple of years, and to make sure that we don’t lose that edge and how we practice and the workouts, and the day-in, day-out demands that it requires to be competitive in this conference is not easy. If you ever lose that, the thing will slip back very quickly.”

Wake matched its smallest margin of defeat to the Tigers since 2011 last season, but the game was not nearly as close as the 14-point gap implied. Clemson led 28-0 in the fourth quarter.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!