What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Football

What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

We are just a couple of weeks from the the start of NFL camps.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Deshaun Watson on Twitter.

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

reply
10hr

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

reply
21hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson catching the attentionn of a Kentucky OL, the moments that define Clemson football, will Derion Kendrick push Amari (…)

reply
22hr

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home