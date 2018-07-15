What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

By: Robert MacRae | 4 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
We are just a couple of weeks from the the start of NFL camps. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Deshaun Watson on Twitter.
1. Carson Wentz
2. Jimmy Garoppolo
3. Deshaun Watson@ColinCowherd unveils his Top 5 young quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/o4nI6JbKXJ
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 13, 2018
.@sportywineguy Deshaun Watson ranks No. 1 on the 2018 Houston 10 https://t.co/AthQmmbgOg via @HoustonChron
— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 15, 2018
Steve Smith Likens Lamar Jackson To Deshaun Watson https://t.co/497zefgmtS pic.twitter.com/g4QgVf7vdx
— Ten Yards Run (@Ten_Yards_Run) July 15, 2018
Our own @TravisRecek chatting with Texans QB Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/eS5dGrVA1g
— Sports Night (@Sports_NightTX) July 14, 2018
Deshaun Watson sits at the No. 1 QB spot for two of our analysts.
Are you comfortable ranking him that high?
Full 2018 QB rankings.
➡ https://t.co/Iaqsw6xGoM pic.twitter.com/WjTSoFGcK2
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 14, 2018
@RJConway92 ponders – The Texans will be exciting under DeShaun Watson, but will their record reflect their promise? https://t.co/OOWTcgdy6R #NFL #NFLUK #Texans
— Chris Lawton (@timelord13) July 14, 2018
Texans QB Deshaun Watson teams up with flag football league to help Habitat for Humanity https://t.co/ncEzB7gOm1 pic.twitter.com/fiKjMl94a7
— Houston Informer (@houstoninformer) July 13, 2018
Jason Whitlock explains why it’s unfair to compare Lamar Jackson to Deshaun Watson: Eric Dickerson and TJ Houshmandzadeh join Doug Gottlieb and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether it's fair or not to compare Lamar Jackson to Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/KJzi1b9Dkr pic.twitter.com/eOhGsQfvP0
— Fennec Fox Sport (@SportsFennecFox) July 13, 2018
With Andrew Luck, @deshaunwatson, @MalikHooker24, @JJWatt and @Merci380 all missing a big chunk (or all) of the 2017 season, #Colts vs. #Texans didn't carry much juice. 2018 should be much, much different.https://t.co/P7EeDvYhHJ pic.twitter.com/IDebfQt1sN
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) July 13, 2018
Clemson football, Deshaun Watson, Houston, TCI, Texans, Football