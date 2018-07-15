Zanders can't wait for All In Cookout

Clemson will hold its annual All In Cookout on July 27, when the Tigers’ commitments and a select group of their priority targets will gather on campus for an evening of food and fun with the coaching staff and current players.

Among the commits that will attend the cookout is Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders, who is really looking forward to getting back on campus.

“A lot,” he said. “I’m ready to get to hang out again with the commits, players and coaches!”

It will be the second visit to Clemson in as many months for Zanders, as he also drove down for the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in mid-June.

“It was good,” he said. “I got to hang out with some of the players and hang out with the coaches, build that bond and make it better and stronger.”

Zanders chose Clemson over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Maryland and others when he committed in April.

He became the seventh member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class at the time, and since then, he has seen 11 more players join the class.

“We all have a strong relationship with each other,” Zanders said of the commits. “We keep in touch, making sure we’re all good and stuff.”

Zanders also continues to build his bond with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“It’s good,” Zanders said. “He keeps texting me and I keep texting him back, let him know how everything is going, just checking up and everything. So, it’s really good with him.”

As a junior last season, Zanders logged 47 tackles, including six for loss, and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been in the weight room this offseason and bulked up quite a bit.

“I jumped all my numbers by at least 50 pounds on bench and over 100 on squat,” he said.

Zanders can’t wait to officially join Clemson’s program and says Tiger fans can expect to see a player who’s going to give it his all.

“They can expect a true player that’s going to bring everything, keep positive no matter what and just be the best that they can for the team and for the school,” he said.

In the meantime, Zanders is working to help recruit one of Clemson’s top targets.

“I’m trying to get Andrew Booth, the cornerback, trying to bring him along,” Zanders said.

Zanders is one of three safety commitments in Clemson’s 2019 class, along with Milton (Ga.)’s Joseph Charleston and Phenix City (Ala.) Central’s Ray Thornton.

