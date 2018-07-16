Feaster is a year wiser, more experienced

When someone is deemed important, they’re considered significant to the overall success of the company, family or team.

To succeed in team sports it takes a group of players to come together for a common goal. The goal for every team is to ultimately win a championship. At first it is a region, division or conference championship and if things progress it can be a state championship, national championship or even a Super Bowl.

To win these championships there are certain players that are considered important to the overall success of the team. In this series, The Clemson Insider takes a look at the 10 players we feel are important to the Tigers’ chances of winning a second national title in three years.

No. 5 Tavien Feaster

Why is Tavien Feaster so important to Clemson’s success this year?

Because the junior is a year older and a year wiser is why. When the Tigers start camp on Aug. 2, Feaster will begin his third year in the Clemson program. He has come a long way since his high school days when he was asked to just run the football and go catch a pass.

At Clemson, the former 5-star found out there is more to playing the running back position then catching a pass and running the football. He had to learn different protection schemes. He had to learn how to read a defense. He had to learn to read coverages. He had to learn how to run routes and most importantly how to block.

Last year he showed much improvement in all of those areas, though he still had a couple of blocks where he did not use the right technique. However, he got good enough to where he was used as the lead blocker for quarterback Kelly Bryant in short yardage and red zone situations.

Feaster’s blocking, coupled with his ability to run the ball and catch it out of the backfield is why he started the last 11 games of the season last year.

This past spring, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Feaster showed a better mentality of understanding what he is seeing and being more aggressive.

“I have seen Tavien, as well, have a better mentality of just attacking the line of scrimmage,” the Clemson coach said. “Now, he has to do a better job of bringing his hands. A lot of times he just relies on his 225 pounds, but to be able to hold up, if he continues to improve in bringing his hands then he has a chance to be really good.”

The Tigers could use a really good Tavien Feaster. At times last season, he showed how dynamic of a running back he can be. He rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, including an 89-yard touchdown run at NC State.

Feaster also had a 60-yard touchdown reception at Virginia Tech and carried the ball 10 times for 92 yards at Louisville.

