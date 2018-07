SUNSET, S.C. — Before heading to the course Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Tuesday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

Swinney is pleased with what he has seen from his Tigers this summer.

On the quarterback battle Swinney said that Kelly Bryant was No. 1 after the spring but that Trevor Lawrence was “closing the gap.”

Watch is comments on TCITV: