Swinney says Bryant playing whether he wins the job or not

SUNSET, S.C. — Dabo Swinney was very telling about how he is going to use quarterback Kelly Bryant following his media golf outing Tuesday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

The Clemson head coach says Bryant is going to play this season whether he is Clemson’s starting quarterback or not, letting it be known he has no issues using a two-quarterback system.

“Regardless of what happens, Kelly is going to have an opportunity to play,” Swinney said. “If he gets beat, I don’t how you can’t play Kelly Bryant. You don’t think he is going to help us win? Please!”

Swinney had know problem telling the media he is a fan of Kelly Bryant. It is understandable as to why. Bryant did lead the Tigers to a third straight ACC Championship last year, while winning ACC Championship Game MVP honors.

Clemson finished the year 12-2 and made the College Football Playoff for a third straight year. The Tigers finished the season ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

“Nobody works harder than Kelly Bryant,” Swinney said. “He is just a winner. He is just a winner. That is all I can tell you.

“As the head coach, just seeing the guy and how he has worked and how committed he has been to this program and the type of young person that he is. I would love to see him win the job.”

Swinney says Bryant still has to go win the job because he has to give everybody the opportunity to compete. That means former 5-star, and the nation’s No. 1 player, Trevor Lawrence, will get his fair shot to win the job.

“You can’t say, ‘Well, we did this last year so this just carries over.’ It does not work that way,” Swinney said. “That is not the real world. It is not personal or anything like that. You give everybody the opportunity to compete and then you make decisions as a coach based on what you have seen.”

And if that decision has Lawrence beating out Bryant, then Bryant is still playing.

“If this guy is really good and this guy is good too, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that,” Swinney said. “It really just has not been the case for us. We have not had that. We have always had somebody separate.

“But, that does not mean it cannot be that way. Who knows? We will see what happens.”

