The latest on Clemson WR target Lambert

KeAndre Lambert is in an enviable position as a rising junior prospect. The Norfolk (Va.) Maury wide receiver holds over a dozen verbal scholarship offers, including an offer from Clemson.

The Clemson Insider recently caught with Lambert to get the latest on his recruitment.

“Everything is going pretty well,” he said. “I’m just enjoying the whole process and taking it one step at a time.”

The next step for Lambert is making more visits in the fall, and Clemson is one of the schools he wants to get back to. The 6-foot-1, 167-pounder first visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

Asked what he hopes to get out of his next Clemson visit, Lambert replied, “Just a great vibe from the players and coaching staff. Looking for the home feeling.”

Lambert most recently made trips to Virginia Tech, Duke and Texas A&M. He is also looking to visit Virginia Tech again during the upcoming season, and maybe Florida as well.

The Gators gave Lambert his first offer in February. Since then, he has racked up other Power Five offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia and Purdue.

The Tigers extended one of their few 2020 receiver offers to Lambert in May, when co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott visited his school to evaluate him during the spring evaluation period.

“He loved my film and he feels like I am a wideout who would excel in their offense,” Lambert said of Scott. “He also looks forward to getting me down there and meeting the staff and spending time with him.”

Lambert says he does “not really” have any top schools in his recruitment right now, but that the Tigers are “pretty high” on his list.

“Just the whole facility,” he said when asked what stands out most to him about Clemson. “It’s amazing and the campus is very nice and chill.”

As a sophomore last season, Lambert logged 60 catches for 1,069 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Tidewater and All-Class 5 Region A honors for his efforts.

Lambert is teammates with class of 2019 Clemson cornerback commitment Sheridan Jones, who transferred to Maury High School earlier this year from Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.).

