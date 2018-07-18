Best is yet to come for ACC, Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question the Atlantic Coast Conference has slowly but surely been on the rise over the past several years and there is no doubt Clemson has had a huge role in that success. With great accomplishments in many difference aspects it looks as if the future is bright and the success of the ACC will only continue to evolve from here.

“I don’t think it’s explainable in one or two aspects. I think it’s multiple,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said during his Wednesday morning press conference at the 2018 ACC Kickoff. “I think it really started in the early 2000s when we begin talking about expansion and the need for expansion. We felt like, looking ahead, that we had to do things: one was to grow and to enhance our footprint and our marketing and our television sets; and the other thing was we had to get more competitive top to bottom in football.

“Those were the two items we beat to death, and we got there. But the biggest thing was the institutions responding to the challenge to improve football — to bring our football up to a level nationally to basketball. When you look at the conference and our quality games, they are games you actually want to see, it is remarkable.”

When it comes to success on the playing field, the ACC is the only conference to win National Championships in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball over the last four years.

Of course when it comes to the specific success of ACC football, Clemson has been one of the main contributors in the conference’s recent accomplishments. Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, at least one ACC team has been included all four years.

Florida State made the first appearance in 2014. Clemson has been there past three years and in those seasons has gone on to play in two National Championship games and win one national title. The Seminoles won the national championship in the last year of the BCS system in 2013.

“Over the past two years ACC teams have made 21 bowl games which leads the nation,” Swofford said. “Our champion has been in the College Football Playoff every year in its existence. So we’re proud of these successes because and I truly believe in the strength of our schools, student athletes, and coaches and our fans.”

Swofford is excited to see where the conference goes from here and what other successes it will achieve in the near future. No matter what those accomplishments are, it is safe to assume that Clemson will be part of the success.