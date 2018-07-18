Duke QB Jones on playing in Death Valley

CHARLOTTE, NC — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones talked about playing in Death Valley against Clemson’s front four during the ACC Kickoff.
CHARLOTTE, NC — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones talked about playing in Death Valley against Clemson’s front four during the ACC Kickoff.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson spoke with the media Wednesday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. What Johnson has learned from 40 (…)
Clemson University head coach Brad Brownell announced the additions of Marty Simmons and Matt Bucklin to the coaching staff on Wednesday. Simmons, the former head men’s basketball coach at the University of (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech linebacker Brant Mitchell, quarterback TaQuon Marshall and head coach Paul Johnson talked to the media Wednesday afternoon at the ACC Football Kickoff. Johnson (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson said the Yellow Jackets “aren’t going to win an arms race with Clemson.” On Wednesday during the ACC Football Kickoff at The (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford told The Clemson Insider that Clemson has elevated the league the last three years in how it is viewed nationally. Clemson of course (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question the Atlantic Coast Conference has slowly but surely been on the rise over the past several years and there is no doubt Clemson has had a huge role in (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Commissioner of the ACC John Swofford spoke to the media Wednesday morning at the annual ACC Football Kickoff. Swofford on ACC Network advances: “Today (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers held their annual media golf outing to kick off the 2018 football season Tuesday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. Joanne and Colin discuss some (…)
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which annually honors the nation’s top college running (…)
Clemson’s cornerback group added a couple of much-needed reinforcements late last month when Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich arrived to campus. The pair of freshmen have a chance to contribute (…)