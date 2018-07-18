Elliott high on Braden Galloway

SUNSET, S.C. – Clemson co-Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked to the media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at the Reserve at Lake Keowee.

Elliott on Travis Etienne being the starting running back

“He is the most consistent in terms of the big play. Obviously he is still a young guy and has some things he has to improve with pass protection. When he came into fall camp he was the explosive guy. From the time he touched the ball, he was very productive. We talked about and looked at production, and his production was above the other two. That is why he is the guy at the top of the list right now.”

Elliot on Tavian Feaster’s development

“The biggest thing with Feaster is we’ve got his body where it needs to be. It was tough for him coming out of high school when he hurt his shoulder. We had to put some weight on him to protect himself. He was a little bit too heavy, so he lost a little bit of weight. Coming out of the spring we said, let’s try to drop our body weight down to about 215. He’s been carrying that here consistently for the past couple weeks. Biggest thing is just being consistent every day. Now he is in the best condition he has been in since he got to campus, so I’m excited to get him on the grass. He’s been fully committed and doing everything that you ask. He’s doing the little things day in and day out.”

Elliott on freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon

“Just want to see where he is at. Obviously he is coming out of a smaller environment down in middle of Georgia. He’s never really been in the weight room. H was a two sport athlete. We know that he is very dynamic and very very athletic. We want to see how fast he picks up the offense. Just see how his body transitions in our weight room this summer. Obviously, losing Cj to transfer him now because he is the fourth guy. When you look at the depth chart, he’s got to be ready to play. He’s got three veterans in front of him, so we can bring him along. He’s got to be ready in case of an injury.”

Elliott on helpful freshman

“Braden Galloway even though he was limited towards the end of spring practice. We saw his ability to stretch the field and run and ability to go out and make plays. He is a guy that we are excited about. Obviously Trevor, everyone knows about Trevor. Jackson Carman is a guy that when the light comes on he will be able to help us. Hopefully that will happen here in fall camp, where he is able to put it all together.”

Elliott talks when you find best at fall camp

“About two or three weeks in, as we get closer to the first game. After we have had several scrimmages. Obviously, everyone is going to come out flying around the first couple of days and everyone is going to look great. But when you get into the dog days of camp, you will be able tosee mentally the guys that can handle it. Now a days the freshman are coming out physically and a lot of those guys are ready to play right out the gate. It is seeing who can make the mental transformation. You don’t see that until guys are in adverse situations.”

