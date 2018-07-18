Johnson: 'We aren't going to win an arms race with Clemson'

Football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson said the Yellow Jackets “aren’t going to win an arms race with Clemson.”

On Wednesday during the ACC Football Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte, Johnson was asked about the Tigers’ new football facility and if that gives them an advantage.

 

 

