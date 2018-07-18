National, Palmetto State media discusses Clemson expectations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio spoke to several regional and national media members at the 2018 ACC Kickoff about their expectations of Clemson for the upcoming season.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott talked to the Clemson media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. Scott on depth at every skill (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell is expected to be approved Thursday morning for a new contract that will give him a significant bump in pay. TCI also confirmed Clemson (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul Johnson does not remember Clemson’s most recent visit to Georgia Tech two years ago very clearly. The Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 26-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 22, (…)
As a national championship team with three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, Clemson football’s favorite saying, “best is the standard” has so much literal meaning to it as the (…)
SUNSET, S.C. – Clemson co-Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked to the media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at the Reserve at Lake Keowee. Elliott on Travis Etienne being the (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson spoke with the media Wednesday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. What Johnson has learned from 40 (…)
Clemson University head coach Brad Brownell announced the additions of Marty Simmons and Matt Bucklin to the coaching staff on Wednesday. Simmons, the former head men’s basketball coach at the University of (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech linebacker Brant Mitchell, quarterback TaQuon Marshall and head coach Paul Johnson talked to the media Wednesday afternoon at the ACC Football Kickoff. Johnson (…)
CHARLOTTE, NC — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones talked about playing in Death Valley against Clemson’s front four during the ACC Kickoff.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson said the Yellow Jackets “aren’t going to win an arms race with Clemson.” On Wednesday during the ACC Football Kickoff at The (…)