Scott likes the depth at every position

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott talked to the Clemson media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

Scott on depth at every skill position

“It is something that gradually overtime, through recruiting, we have really been able to increase our skill. Not just the top line guys but the depth at each position. That is very important. In the past three years we have played 44 games. That is a lot of games to play in a three-year span. It’s not just about your front line guys, it is about your talented players that are experienced and can go out and execute at a high level behind them. That is why I feel like we have one of the deepest groups that we have had in a while.”

Scott on Hunter Johnson leaving and depth on offense

“When Hunter was here I think we had an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position, really with four guys that we could go out and play with. I hate seeing him leave obviously but we have three guys that we can see ourselves going out and winning with. That’s a really exciting thing. Obviously with the quarterback, a position that has a huge spotlight but really, it’s not a lot different than the competition I have at wide receiver. I have three or four guys in the boundary that I think could all start for us. It is the same thing at running back and tight end. I am excited about the quarterback room. It is going to be fun to watch those guys over the next 27 practices continue to compete and see who is ready to go.”

Scott comparing Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence

“That is an unfair comparison right now. At this point going through spring practice, it is very similar to when Deshaun was here as far as a lot of things looked easy. For the majority of the players coming in, quarterbacks and other positions, that first spring things are happening really fast and that kind of takes a lot of time for things to slow down. When Deshaun showed up on campus, it looked like the game was slow around him. I saw that a couple of times with Trevor this spring. But that is the exciting part of getting to start the season, just to be able to see a lot of these freshman who are excited to get out there and play on the field and see what they do.”

Scott on Kelly Bryant

“I think that is the one thing we are really excited about…to see Kelly a year after having a chance to be a starter and having the experience that he had. Last year at this time, he was really going into the season as a potential first year starter. There is a lot of improvement from your first year to your second year. We felt Kelly had a really good spring and I know he is disappointed in his performance at the spring game, but the spring game is not always indicative of the other fourteen practices and a month and a half of spring work. We definitely have seen improvement by Kelly and we are excited to see him here as we kickoff in August.”

Scott on new kickoff rule

“That will be interesting to see. I think as coaches, we are all still talking about it. I think that is what we will be doing here over the next two weeks, just kind of looking at some of the new rules and figure out our strategy going into the season. I think for everybody it is just kind of a wait and see how it goes and what you want to do. To be honest, I think there will be certain times in the game where you want to do one thing and maybe at other times in the game, you want to return it. I don’t think everybody is going to have a hard and fast rule where it’s kind of just a do this all of the time. I think it will be something within a game where it’s just another decision the coaches have to make. A lot of it will be how the game is going, field position, how your return team is doing, how your kickoff coverage team is on the other side. One thing I think personally, I think it is going to put a lot more pressure on the kickoff coverage team because they are going to have to run down the field every time assuming the ball is coming out; and as teams consistently take the fair catch, like a lot of people are assuming they are going to do, I think it is natural for that kickoff coverage team to relax a little bit. Then all of a sudden, they surprise you and bring it out. So, that whole cat and mouse game will be interesting to see how it all develops.”

