Atlantic Division Photo Shoot

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Atlantic Division is at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday. To start the day the coaches and players did the annual photo shoot.
Latest
Brownell’s new deal is officially approved by the BOT
CHARLOTTE — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has agreed to a new six-year, $15 million contract through 2024, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday. The terms of the (…)
All In Cookout 'going to be a big day' for Clemson
Clemson will hold its annual “All In Cookout” in just a little over a week, when the Tigers’ commitments and a select group of their targets in the 2019 class will gather on campus for an (…)
Richt has some surprising news
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The media spoke with Miami head coach Mark Richt. He had some surprising news for us. Richt’s reaction to turnover chain “What’s been my reaction? (…)
Clemson’s D-Line getting a lot of respect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall called them the best in the country. Miami head coach March Richt compared them to some of the great Miami and Florida State players of the (…)
ACC commish not a fan of college sports gambling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Swofford admitted at the ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday morning that he doesn’t know much about gambling. With that said, the Commissioner of the ACC isn’t fond (…)
Scott likes the depth at every position
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott talked to the Clemson media Tuesday at Dabo Swinney’s media golf outing at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. Scott on depth at every skill (…)
National, Palmetto State media discusses Clemson expectations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio spoke to several regional and national media members at the 2018 ACC Kickoff about their expectations of Clemson for the (…)
Venables to get retention bonus; Brownell’s contract to finally get approved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell is expected to be approved Thursday morning for a new contract that will give him a significant bump in pay. TCI also confirmed Clemson (…)
Johnson says Georgia Tech can't compete with Clemson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul Johnson does not remember Clemson’s most recent visit to Georgia Tech two years ago very clearly. The Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 26-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 22, (…)
Bright lights don't bother Swinney, Clemson
As a national championship team with three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, Clemson football’s favorite saying, “best is the standard” has so much literal meaning to it as the (…)