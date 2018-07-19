Photo Gallery: Clemson at ACC Kickoff

Football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt held court with the media Thursday at the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte.

Check out TCI’s photo gallery of their interviews during the event! — LINK.

