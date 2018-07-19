Photo Gallery: Clemson at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt held court with the media Thursday at the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte.
The Atlantic Division was on tap Thursday at the ACC Kickoff and all of the attention was on the Tigers. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson from the ACC (…)
CHARLOTTE — Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, defensive tackle Chris Slayton and head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media Thursday morning at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clelin Ferrell made it very clear Thursday on who he thinks Clemson’s starting quarterback is. Though head coach Dabo Swinney has said the Tigers likely could play two quarterbacks this (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney closed the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff with a sermon during his press conference from the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. Swinney was asked why the first (…)
CHARLOTTE — Florida State head coach Willie Taggart isn’t sure how far behind Clemson his football team is, but one of his players does not think the Seminoles are behind at all. Defensive end Brian Burns (…)