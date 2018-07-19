Taggart thinks Swinney has done a great job at Clemson
By:
Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE — A couple of years ago Florida State head coach Willie Taggart visited Clemson to meet with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and head coach Dabo Swinney.
At that time he didn’t know he would be battling the Tigers every year for the Atlantic Division Title in the ACC.
Watch Taggart discuss that visit and his thoughts on the Clemson program.
