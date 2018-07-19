What They Are Saying: Clemson at ACC Kickoff

The Atlantic Division was on tap Thursday at the ACC Kickoff and all of the attention was on the Tigers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson from the ACC Kickoff.

Miami coach Mark Richt on Clemson’s defensive line- “I thought they had all turned pro… I guess they like the slide.” — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) July 18, 2018

A decade of Dabo: Clemson has climactic finish at ACC Kickoff and seeks another in January, via @TheAthleticCFB https://t.co/IJ7OapOYyg pic.twitter.com/lQQf7N1Ofv — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 20, 2018

Clemson still undecided on starting QB https://t.co/Dt0awzlYC4 — San Antonio Post (@sanantoniopost) July 20, 2018

The Clemson Tigers are trying to become the first team to win four straight ACC titles since Florida State’s nine-year run began in the 1990s.https://t.co/imgJK1yu9y — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) July 19, 2018

My absolute favorite moment in 2 days covering #ACCKickoff was #Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell's (@Cle_Missile) closing statement. pic.twitter.com/OnJ623r91E — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 19, 2018

* Miami’s interior DL is what fans should be worried about, not QB. * Clemson OL gonna be improved this year, with John Simpson a big reason why. * Duke needs a deep threat on offense but the rest of that roster shaping up real well. RBs have taken big step. — A special place in Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) July 19, 2018

Clemson's pursuers have new looks in ACC's Atlantic Division. @aaronbeardAP https://t.co/RLDx5ml29U — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) July 19, 2018

READ: It’s a wrap! Find out how Clemson plans on defending its ACC title in 2018 with the Tigers preview in Syracuse’s opponents thread: https://t.co/3jfMRJ6ylv pic.twitter.com/LVhnLNMBLk — Orange Fizz (@OrangeFizz) July 19, 2018

Albeit, from a defensive player, but one that lines up against these guys in practice- I thought Clelin Ferrell had some really interesting and insightful things to say about the Clemson QB battle. Seems to still be Kelly Bryant's team pic.twitter.com/MXkZx5iew3 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) July 19, 2018

Ferrell annoyed that D-line is being anointed https://t.co/OsW3lOy94a — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 19, 2018

My wife has a milestone birthday coming up, so naturally I asked the Triangle’s football coaches and Dabo Swinney of Clemson how to not screw this up: https://t.co/ga3y743koo — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 19, 2018

I could not be prouder of how Coach Swinney, Mitch and Clelin represented the #ClemsonFamily today. https://t.co/J9bOQdwywe — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) July 19, 2018