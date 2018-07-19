What They Are Saying: Clemson at ACC Kickoff

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The Atlantic Division was on tap Thursday at the ACC Kickoff and all of the attention was on the Tigers.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson from the ACC Kickoff.
Miami coach Mark Richt on Clemson’s defensive line- “I thought they had all turned pro… I guess they like the slide.”
A decade of Dabo: Clemson has climactic finish at ACC Kickoff and seeks another in January, via @TheAthleticCFB https://t.co/IJ7OapOYyg pic.twitter.com/lQQf7N1Ofv
Clemson still undecided on starting QB https://t.co/Dt0awzlYC4
Audio: @ClemsonFB OT @mhdrago75 joined @GarciaAndBailey to talk about the high excpectations this year, and what it's like to play at Clemson: https://t.co/vnYqhksYJ3 pic.twitter.com/PMr67UOrV7
The Clemson Tigers are trying to become the first team to win four straight ACC titles since Florida State’s nine-year run began in the 1990s.https://t.co/imgJK1yu9y
Swinney, Ferrell thrilled with Venables' commitment to #Clemson. #ACCKickoff https://t.co/5vbC0GUgKL
My absolute favorite moment in 2 days covering #ACCKickoff was #Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell's (@Cle_Missile) closing statement. pic.twitter.com/OnJ623r91E
* Miami’s interior DL is what fans should be worried about, not QB.
* Clemson OL gonna be improved this year, with John Simpson a big reason why.
* Duke needs a deep threat on offense but the rest of that roster shaping up real well. RBs have taken big step.
WATCH: @ChrisParksWBTW live report from 5 on @ClemsonFB at #accmediaday with nothing guaranteed on this stacked defensive line even for a star like @Cle_Missile #Tigers #Clemson pic.twitter.com/kqOM7JovB3
Clemson's pursuers have new looks in ACC's Atlantic Division. @aaronbeardAP https://t.co/RLDx5ml29U
READ: It’s a wrap! Find out how Clemson plans on defending its ACC title in 2018 with the Tigers preview in Syracuse’s opponents thread: https://t.co/3jfMRJ6ylv pic.twitter.com/LVhnLNMBLk
Albeit, from a defensive player, but one that lines up against these guys in practice- I thought Clelin Ferrell had some really interesting and insightful things to say about the Clemson QB battle. Seems to still be Kelly Bryant's team pic.twitter.com/MXkZx5iew3
Ferrell annoyed that D-line is being anointed https://t.co/OsW3lOy94a
My wife has a milestone birthday coming up, so naturally I asked the Triangle’s football coaches and Dabo Swinney of Clemson how to not screw this up: https://t.co/ga3y743koo
I could not be prouder of how Coach Swinney, Mitch and Clelin represented the #ClemsonFamily today. https://t.co/J9bOQdwywe
Dabo Swinney: voted “most popular”. #ACCKickoff #Clemson @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/2lvscJsBhF
One Clemson QB ‘clearly was the better quarterback this spring,’ Clelin Ferrell says https://t.co/JsdgBL6s6b pic.twitter.com/WgNBEaNTs3
