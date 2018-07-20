Hyatt, Ferrell have made each other better

Mitch Hyatt just smiled when he was asked about having to practice against Clelin Ferrell every day.

“I definitely think his reason for coming back (to Clemson) was because of me, because I decided to come back,” Clemson’s left tackle said with a big grin.

Ferrell, who decided in January to return to school along with Hyatt, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant instead of turning pro, was sitting in the back by head coach Dabo Swinney just smiling. The two All-Americans will go at it for a third straight season when the Tigers hit the practice fields for fall camp on Aug. 2.

It has been a competitive battle when Hyatt and Ferrell get after each other in practice. It’s a battle that has made both players better because of it. Both players were named First-Team All-Americans last season.

“He’s just a great competitor, great player, great person,” Hyatt said. “He brings it every day in practice, and he really knows how to compete. Whenever I think in practice I’ve got a leg up on him one day, the next day he’ll somehow just — whatever leg up I had was just gone, and he just is beating me the next day.

“It just goes back and forth. It’s been a fun journey to have with him and just to be able to compete with him every day.”

Ferrell has nothing but respect for Hyatt too. He says the fact Hyatt has started since his freshman year and has already played in 43 games … it says a lot about his toughness, attitude and how hard he works.

“I don’t think there’s been a battle the last three years in practice more than me and him,” Ferrell said. “He’s made me so much more of a better player, and I have a lot of respect because he’s seen the success of it and the failures.

“He’s been a starter since he’s been a freshman. He’s went against Shaq (Lawson) and Kevin Dodd and getting whooped up on by them. I know that’s tough because when you’re a freshman you’re not always the strongest guy, but he was going against those guys and making them better and them making him better. There’s nobody on the team I have more respect for.

“He brings it every day. Just truly a great competitor, hard worker, and isn’t fake about it. Doesn’t try to be the most vocal guy because that’s not who he is, he just puts his head down and goes to work, and I know every day I’ve got to bring my best when I go to work or he’ll expose me.”

