Tigers' D-Line eager to prove its worth the hype

Clemson is bringing back its entire defensive line from a year ago and has incredible depth at the position because of it.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive end Clelin Ferrell told the ACC Digital Network why the high expectations surrounding the group aren’t getting in the way of preparation for the 2018 season.

