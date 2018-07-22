Tigers' D-Line eager to prove its worth the hype

Tigers' D-Line eager to prove its worth the hype

Feature

Tigers' D-Line eager to prove its worth the hype

Clemson is bringing back its entire defensive line from a year ago and has incredible depth at the position because of it.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive end Clelin Ferrell told the ACC Digital Network why the high expectations surrounding the group aren’t getting in the way of preparation for the 2018 season.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders.  TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship.  Order your copy today!

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

reply
1d

Like Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant, Mitch Hyatt could have turned professional. Many thought he was going to. A starter for three years while playing in 43 games, including 42 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home